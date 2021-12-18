Ismail Sabri must prove his “Keluarga Malaysia” concept is not a meaningless slogan by insisting that only those who uphold the Rukun Negara principles of nation-building and accept Malaysia is a multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural nation can be Cabinet Ministers

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri must prove that his “Keluarga Malaysia” concept is not a meaningless slogan but a key principle which can unite the diverse races, languages, religions and cultures which have made Malaysia their home.

Ismail said today that personal interests, political differences and growing hostilities can lead to disunity among members of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

He said politics should be a platform of unification but due to political differences, it can also be a cause of separation.

Speaking at the virtual opening of the National Unity Congress today, he said this is a huge challenge that needs to be tackled, not only by leaders but also by all members of the Malaysian Family, so as to assure long-term stability in the country.

Ismail Sabri was describing his own actions before he became Prime Minister, when he used politics to divide the Malaysian people.

Ismail Sabri is now the Prime Minister of Malaysia and he should not indulge in meaningless platitudes.

He must take concrete action to promote unity in plural Malaysia.

For a start, let Ismail Sabri prove his “Keluarga Malaysia” concept is not a meaningless slogan by insisting that only those who uphold the Rukun Negara principles of nation-building and accept Malaysia is a multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural nation can be Cabinet Ministers.

Is Ismail Sabri prepared to be a Prime Minister who upholds the Rukun Negara?

The test of the pudding is in the eating. Over to Ismail Sabri.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Keningau on Saturday, 18th December 2021