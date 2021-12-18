DAP views the national launch of Warisan into Peninsular Malaysia positively as part of the electoral process of free democratic participation and further integration of the regions of Sabah with Peninsular Malaysia

DAP views the national launch of Warisan into Peninsular Malaysia positively as part of the electoral process of free democratic participation and further integration of the regions of Sabah with Peninsular Malaysia. Warisan is following in the footsteps of Parti Bersatu Sabah to expand to Peninsular Malaysia.

The national expansion of Warisan will inevitably result in Warisan adopting a Malaysian instead of the present Sabah-centric approach. This is positive towards national integration as well as encouraging more nationally based parties to join DAP in fighting for Sabah interests. Nationally based parties will help to promote Sabah within the national context in that Sabah problems are also Malaysian problems.

DAP has been seeking higher and equitable allocation of national resources to reduce poverty, where Sabah remains the poorest state in Malaysia despite possessing the richest natural resources. It is within that national context that when I presented two national Budgets as Finance Minister, I had allocated the highest development expenditure for Sabah in history not just in absolute terms but also in percentage terms.

DAP is committed to cooperation with Warisan not only at the individual party level but also at the coalition level of PH under the “Big Tent” approach. Whilst there may be unavoidably some differences between us, we are united in opposing the focus on extremism and racism by the current PN and BN governments to cover up their failures and incompetent governance.

The failures in COVID-19 management and inability to pull the country out of the current economic recession are issues that bind us to defend the rakyat interest. A good start will be on Monday in Parliament in taking a common stand against the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988(ACT 342). ACT 342 has united all Malaysians to strenuously object against the harsh punitive measures for those failing to comply with the COVID-19 SOPs.

The government’s ACT 342 will enhance the penalties for individuals to RM100,000 and corporates to RM1 million as well as imprisonment to 7 years. Such punitive measures are even harsher than causing death by negligence. More importantly, harsh penalties have been proven to be ineffective in battling COVID-19 or ensuring SOP compliance.

Malaysia went through four total and extended lockdowns, declared a national state of Emergency and imposed harsh penalties and yet completely failed to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic that finally resulted in 2,705,508 infections and a shocking death toll of 31,044 dead. The government failed then due to failed leadership, double-standards in enforcement, abuses of power, policy flip-flops and policy U-turns.

What makes the government think that imposing such harsh and draconian measures will work this time? In dealing with infectious diseases, laws should not be retributive but rehabilitative by focusing on preventive and mitigation measures. Imposing harsh penalties is no different from blaming the people for failing to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and allow the government to run away from its responsibility.

Lim Guan Eng DAP Secretary-General & MP for Bagan

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 18th December 2021