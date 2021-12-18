The unfortunate timing of Zarul’s evidence

The Lim Guan Eng trial has gained considerable attention since it’s commencement, more so after the prosecution’s star witness, Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli, gave evidence yesterday.

Zarul gave part of his evidence in chief yesterday on behalf of the prosecution. He has not finished and is due to be cross examined on 23.3.2022.

March is some three months away and there has been talk of a possible general election being called around that time.

No doubt, much would be said and speculated of Zarul’s evidence in the coming months, mostly along the lines of what he said in court – that he was shocked that Lim purportedly asked him for a bribe, which has not yet been challenged.

That is what he has claimed so far.

What is most unfortunate is that Zarul was called just past noon on Friday, just before the court adjourned for the day and there was no way that the defence could have put its version to him as there was not enough time for the defence to start its cross examination on him.

Which means all that will be speculated on in the coming months, possibly before the next general elections, is Zarul’s version.

It would have been ideal if Zarul was called at the beginning of the week so that he could have been thoroughly cross examined and his version properly challenged.

Unfortunately, the prosecution chose not to do this but to call him literally at the last minute, although it is entirely within its prerogative to do so.

The defence will no doubt challenge the credibility of Zarul and his version of events in March, which is why lead counsel Gobind Singh Deo requested for a copy of his statement to the MACC from the prosecution as there are reasons to believe what he said in court was inconsistent with the said statement.

Like any other, a story is not complete until the entire book is read.

We are far from that in this case and to accept Zarul’s version now without qualification is certainly premature.

Let the full story come out in March before we conclude if he’s truthful or not.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 18th December 2021