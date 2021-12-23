Alcoholic beverage ban imposed by Melaka state government on Ayer Keroh Country Club

This statement is written in reference to the ban of alcoholic beverage sale in Ayer Keroh Country Club, Ayer Keroh, Melaka imposed by the state government of Melaka.

I urge the state government to explain the rationale behind the ban, as there is no explanation or further information provided by any government spokesperson at the time of writing this statement.

Did the state government impose such a ban because of any wrongdoing by the premises or its customers, such as breaching licensing requirements? If not, what triggers the state government to impose such a ban?

This sends a wrong signal to all the F&B business owners in Melaka as well as any potential investors of the business segment, especially at this point in time when they are struggling to keep up with the post-pandemic recovery phase of the economy.

I’m baffled why this is a priority as if there is no other pressing issues pending actions from the state government, such as flood mitigation plan for Melaka (part of Barisan Nasional PRN manifesto), post pandemic economic recovery plan (raised by Melaka PH several times in state assembly sessions) or explaining the recently exposed scandals of MWEZ project where some 300 acres of land reclamation projects were awarded to 4 companies owned by UMNO leaders.

Kerk Chee Yee SA for Ayer Keroh

Media statement by Kerk Chee Yee in Malacca on Thursday, 23rd December 2021