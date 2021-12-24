Prime Minister Ismail Sabri should reprimand MCMC and declare that he will not stop Malaysians from exercising their constitutional right to free speech to criticise his government and Ministers

It is shocking that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has requested Twitter to remove posts critical of the government’s atrocious response to the recent floods.

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri should reprimand the MCMC and declare that he will not stop Malaysians from exercising their constitutional right to free speech to criticise the government and his Ministers.

In fact, Ismail should order a full inquiry into the MCMC action asking Twitter to remove posts critical of the government’s response to the recent flood disaster, and even remove the MCMC officials responsible.

Ismail should inform the public how many occasions have the MCMC asked Twitter to remove critical postings and to identify the postings concerned.

This is necessary as the Minister for Communications and Multimedia, Anuar Musa, seems to be unaware of the MCMC requests to Twitter.

Is this another example of the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing in the Ismail Sabri government?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Friday, 24th December 2021