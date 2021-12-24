Christmas Message by Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow on 24th December 2021

On this auspicious and joyous occasion of Christmas, I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone, especially the entire Christian community in Penang, a Merry Christmas. The spirit of unity and harmony that has served as the foundation of our shared inclusivity, must be preserved so that it retains its unique identity and is transformed into a driver of togetherness without prejudice, for the development and future progress of this state.

To achieve this goal, the efforts and objectives of the Malaysian Family concept are also supported and translated through the ‘Penang2030’ vision, which aims to make Penang a more family-friendly, cleaner, greener, healthier, and safer state. Simultaneously, as announced in the Penang State Budget 2022, the State Government has allocated RM 9 million to recognise the role of the Village Community Management Council (MPKK), as well as RM 1.1 million to the Penang Harmony Corporation (HARMONICO) in our efforts to empower and promote harmony amongst the community in Penang.

This year, in conjunction with Christmas Day and the spirit of ‘giving’ which is the mainstay of the celebration, the Penang State Government, through HARMONICO, has launched the ‘Season of Hope Community’ programme to encourage churches’ participation in charity and community work. Aside from the distribution of face masks, the State Government has also channelled a total of RM47,000 to 10 churches in the state to ensure the success of the community programme. In fact, since the establishment of the Non-Islamic House of Worship (RIBI) fund in 2016, the State Government has allocated a total of RM1,645,688.80 for church upgrading and development projects throughout Penang.

As we celebrate and rejoice with family members and friends, we must keep in mind that there are people who are working tirelessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic for our safety. Our battle is still not over, so continue to adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and never be negligent. Uphold the spirit of community, kindness and generosity, and practise the true meaning of Christmas, by forgiving, strengthening family ties, and bringing joy and blessings to those around you.

I wish each and everyone of you a Merry Christmas.

Chow Kon Yeow Penang Chief Minister

