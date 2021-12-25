2021 Christmas Day Message by DAP Secretary-General and MP for Bagan Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on 25.12.2021

DAP wishes all Christians a Merry Christmas with the eternal words of St Paul that faith, hope and love remains but the greatest of these is love.

This is reflected in the tragic flood disaster in Peninsular Malaysia where the love shown to each other regardless of race religion and background, in offering much needed help and assistance not given by the Federal government.

Unfortunately, extremism and racism has intruded on flood rescue efforts and recovery assistance. What is encouraging is that ordinary Malays and Muslim citizens and students have come out openly to condemn such un-Malaysian actions.

Therefore, non-Muslims and non-Malays should take heart after the bans and restrictions imposed by those extremists and racists that have eroded their basic rights by curbing normal business practices and disrupting their customary lifestyles. Only by remembering that we are all Malaysians facing the same problems can we find solutions to resolve these common challenges.

We are all Malaysians wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Lim Guan Eng DAP Secretary-General & MP for Bagan

