Why is Malaysia losing out to Indonesia for more than four months in the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic although Indonesia has more than eight times Malaysia’s population?

A British think-tank has predicted that China’s Covid-19 response will help China to become the world’s biggest economy three years early in vying with United States for economic superiority.

British consultancy Cebr expected China will become the world’s top economy in dollar terms in 2030, two years later than forecast in last year’s World Economic League Table report.

What about Malaysia – what would the Covid-19 pandemic do to Malaysia in terms of international competitiveness, good governance, the rule of law and having an efficient and effective government?

The first question to ask is why Malaysia is having the longest Covid-19 wave in the world, going back to September last year when the Perikatan Nasional Government of Muhyiddin Yassin launched the power grab for Sabah state power from Warisan.

Since August 19, 2021 to Dec. 25, 2021, Malaysia has nearly four times Covid-19 cases than Indonesia.

Since Sept. 9, 2021 Indonesia has been recording lower daily Covid-19 fatality rate than Malaysia.

There were 18 days in November and December when Indonesia had single-digit Covid-19 fatality numbers, which had never been achieved by Malaysia yet.

In the past week, Malaysia recorded 21,554 Covid-19 cases and 242 Covid-19 deaths while Indonesia recorded 1,287 Covid-19 cases and 55 Covid-19 deaths – Malaysia having more than 14 times the Covid-19 cases and more than 23 times the Covid-19 deaths than Indonesia although Indonesia has more than eight times the population of Malaysia.

Is this an indication that the Covid-19 pandemic will speed up the decline of Malaysia, which is fated to see one country after another overtaking Malaysia?

In the past half-a-century, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam had overtaken Malaysia.

Are Indonesia and the Philippines set to be the next nations to overtake Malaysia in international competitiveness, good governance, the rule of law and having an effective and efficient government?

Apart from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ismail Sabri has also failed in dealing with the catastrophic floods in Selangor and Pahang.

After kleptocracy, are we set to become a kakistocracy?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Sunday, 26th December 2021