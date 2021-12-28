MACC must respond in 24 hours – 6 retention ponds used for flood prevention had been approved and alienated for development in Kuala Lumpur

One week after the persistent heavy rain on 18 December 2021, Kuala Lumpur experienced extensive destructive floods covering 12 areas and more than 90 landslides. As DBKL struggles to clear flood debris and mitigate further erosion, there is a need to stop and take stock of their way of approving developments in Kuala Lumpur.

In the recently tabled Laporan Ketua Audit Negara Tahun 2019, it was revealed that from 2015-2020 the Mayor had approved 943 developments which were inconsistent with KL City Plan 2020. It was also stated that the change in zoning of land use and density had an impact on the environment causing reduction of open space, flash floods in Kuala Lumpur and traffic congestion. Possibly the most damning revelation in this report would be the discovery that 6 retention ponds used for flood prevention had been approved and alienated for development (page 6-2). This change would directly affect the capacity of the retention ponds, crippled the entire flood operations system under the Kuala Lumpur Flood Mitigation and expose Kuala Lumpur to more frequent flash floods (page 6-19). It was also clearly revealed that in the same period from 2015 to 2020, Kuala Lumpur experienced flash floods 48 times (page 6-28). There was also a significant increase in flash floods from 5 times in 2017 to 13 times in 2020 (almost tripled).

I had raised this in the recent Parliament sitting on the lack of response from MACC towards this report and its revelation. The devastation caused by the floods last week must be the wake up call for MACC and DBKL to spring into action. I will not allow the floods in Kolam Air and Kampung Kasipillay located in the constituency in Segambut to be treated with no sense of urgency by the authorities. As their Member of Parliament, I demand for immediate actions to be taken on the revelations in this Laporan Ketua Audit Negara. MACC must respond in 24 hours by opening an investigation and update the people of Kuala Lumpur accordingly. All details have been clearly stated in the Laporan Ketua Audit Negara including the chronology and failure of the approving committee. If Prime Minister Ismail Sabri is serious about this flood, he must leave no stone unturned.

Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan MP FOR SEGAMBUT

Media statement by Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 28th December 2021