Call on all members the Parliamentary Special Select Committee for Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department to agree to summon MACC Chief Comissioner Azam Baki to respond to serious allegations of impropriety first made more than two months ago

The ideal situation is to have a Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Corruption and Abuses/Wastage of Public Funds which should conduct an investigation into the allegations of lack of integrity which have been made against the MACC Chief Commissioner, Azam Bai, more than two months ago and which has prompted academician Edmund Terence Gomez to resign from the MACC’s Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel for the MACC inaction in the last two months.

But even if Prime Minister Ismail Sabri agrees to set up such a Parliamentary Special Select Committee, which is a very big “If”, such a Special Select Committee can only be set up when Parliament next meets, which is two months away on February 28, when what is needed urgently is immediate action as the trust deficit in the government generallty and the MACC in particular has dropped to an all-time low.

The best action is for nine-member Parliamentary Special Select Committee for Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department, which is chaired by the PAS MP for Kuala Krai, Abdul Latiff bin Abdul Rahman to swing into action to summon the MACC Chief, Azam Baki, to respond to the serious allegations of impropriety first made against him more than two months ago.

I commend the two PSC members for Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department, MP for Kota Melaka Khoo Poay Tiong and MP for Kota Kinabalu Chan Foong Hin for their commendably rapid and positive response.

I hope the PSC Chairman, Abdul Latiff and the other six members, namely MP for Parit, Tajudddin bin Abdul Rahman, MP for Parit Mohd Nizar bin Zakaria, MP for Baram Anyi Ngau, MP for Setiu Shaharfizukirnan bin Abdul Kadir, MP for Selayang

William Leong Jee Keen and MP for Sepanggar Mohd Azis bin Jamman will similarly agree so that a report of the PSC and its recommendations can be tabled for debate in the Dewan Rakyat on the first day of its fifth session on Feb. 28, 2021.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Thursday, 30th December 2021