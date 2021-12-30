Ibrahim Durum has failed as the Malacca State Assembly Speaker in frivolously allowing the four-day Malacca Assembly to be shortened to one day when Malacca had the second lowest daily new Covid-19 cases since Polling Day on 20th November and no Covid-19 death on Dec. 27, 2021

Ibrahim Durum has failed as the Malacca State Assembly Speaker in frivolously allowing the four-day Malacca State Assembly to be shortened to one day when Malacca had the second lowest daily new Covid-19 cases since Polling Day on November 20 and no Covid-19 death on Dec. 27, 2021.

The Malacca State Assembly Speaker should not have allowed the Malacca Chief Minister, Sulaiman Md Ali to move the motion to shorten the State Assembly from four days to one day on the ground that four Malacca State Assemblymen did not attend because they were tested positive for Covid-19 while three other assemblymen were absent after coming into close contact with those who had tested positive.

I agree with the DAP Malacca State Assemblyman for Ayer Keroh, Kerk Chee Yee, that these were not sufficient reasons for cutting short the special meeting of the Malacca Assembly to one day, as the state administration should have taken efforts to ensure that the legislative body is not compromised by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is all the more compelling when throughout 2021, there has been only one (normal) sitting held.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (3) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Thursday, 30th December 2021