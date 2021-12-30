The LHDN needs to improve on its service for registration of business trade licences

YB Kelvin Yii and I paid a visit to the LHDN this morning on the complain of a member of the public that despite days of waiting, calling, and trying, she could not even get an appointment an officer of the LHDN to attend to her application for a new business trade licence.

According to our conversation this morning with the officer in-charge, we were told that under SOP currently in place for Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan, the LHDN could at most handle up to 80 plus applications a day.

For a city of the scale of Kuching such capacity falls way short of the needs of the people.

During this time of pandemic, businesses are already very difficult. LHDN should facilitate businesses and not making it more difficult for businesses.

We are grateful that upon our request, the LHDN officer, took immediate step to help the applicant in her application to apply for new business trade licence.

However, this is not the long-term solution to the problem. The system needs to be improved to cater to the needs of the public.

We are also informed that the LHDN will implement registration online in the next few months, which, if properly implemented, will help to resolve the long backlog of applications caused by the currently reduced work capacity.

We will continuously monitor the progress so as to ensure that the issue can be resolved.

Meanwhile, any person having problem with the LHDN in terms of the business registration can contact either YB Kelvin or I for assistance.

Chong Chieng Jen MP for Stampin

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Thursday, 30th December 2021