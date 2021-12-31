Abu Zahar has got the wrong end of the stick – the issue is not Gomez but Azam

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Advisory Board Chairman Abu Zahar Ujang has got the wrong end of the stick – the issue is not academician Edmund Terence Gomez but the MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki.

Gomez’ shock resignation has only highlighted the Azam Baki issue.

For more than two months, serious allegations had been made against Azam Baki affecting his role and work as MACC Chief Commissioner, in fact, casting doubt on the anti-corruption efforts of the MACC.

Questions multiply.

Firstly, why Azam Baki has not responded to these allegations?

Secondly, what has the various oversight MACC committees done about these allegations. Why have they not even met about these allegations.

Thirdly, why has the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri, under whom the MACC comes in terms of direct responsibility?

Fourthly, what has Parliament done about these allegations.

Fifthly, if the MACC Advisory Board Chairman can get the wrong end of the stick on the allegations against Azam, what is the use of the various MACC oversight committees?

Sixthly, are there unseen forces at work to “cover” up the issue, and have these “unseen forces” reached Parliament and the Parliamentary Special Select Committee for Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department?

It is important that the government and society inculcate the right and proper values about integrity and corruption in all its forms, as the MACC is not at present the best influence on this score.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Friday, 31st December 2021