Appeal to GPMS, Mappim and Gapena not to appeal the Kuala Lumpur High Court judgement on the constitutionality of Chinese and Tamil primary schools but to provide leadership to undo the half-a-century of national decline losing out to other countries

2021 has the been the worst annus horribilis (horrible year), more than any year past, for Malaysia – Covid-19 pandemic, floods, kleptocracy, a convict opening an international conference, Kerajaan Gagal1 and Kerajaan Gagal2 among the long list of failures.

Should Malaysians give in to despair, dejection, despondency and hopelessness?

I do not think so.

We must strive for an annus mirabilis (wonderful year), not in 2022 but before Malaysia’s Centennial on 2063.

Being human beings, hope springs eternal as there is no reason why Malaysia should drop to the bottom of the heap of nations to become a kleptocracy, kakistocracy and a failed nation.

We were equals if not better than Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Vietnam in international competitiveness, good governance, rule of law, war against corruption and having an effective and efficient government.

The last half a century has changed the scenario for we are now straggling behind these countries.

Even more serious, we are in the trajectory of sluggards if we do bestir ourselves, as our fate in the coming decades is to be overtaken in the race of nations by other countries including Indonesia unless Malaysians regardless of race, religion or region unite to achieve our Malaysian Dream to be a world-class great nation.

It is in this spirit that I apppeal to the Federation of Peninsular Malay Students (GPMS), the Islamic Education Development Council (Mappim) and the Confederation of Malaysian Writers Association (Gapena) not to appeal the Kuala Lumpur High Court decision on the constitutionality of Chinese and Tamil primary schools but to provide leadership to undo the half-a-century of national decline losing out to other countries.

A KL High Court decision pronouncing the unconstitutionality of Chinese and Tamil primary schools would not only be against the Malaysian Constitution and the Rukun Negara, but will be the most polarising event in the nation’s history, putting the clock back of Malaysian nation-building.

Let all Malaysians enter the New Year of 2022 with one resolution – to say farewell to the annus horribilis of 2021 and to commit themselves to one goal, to reset and achieve the nation’s capabilities to become a world-class great nation in international competitiveness, good governance, the rule of law, war against corruption and having an efficient and effective government.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

2022 New Year Message by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Friday, 31st December 2021