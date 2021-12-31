2022 New Year Day Message by DAP Secretary-General and MP for Bagan Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on 31.12.2021.

DAP wishes all Malaysians a Happy New Year 2022.

Religious extremism, racism and systemic corruption are the biggest threats towards national unity and integration between the rakyat of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak that hinders balanced economic development and equitable economic growth. The reliance on provoking the sentiments against minorities are deliberately aimed at dividing the people to distract attention from the abject failures of governance and fighting corruption.

These failures range from the mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in 2,746,555 cases and 31,462 deaths, the crippling total lockdowns causing more than RM500 billion in economic losses, the economic recession making Malaysia amongst the worst performing ASEAN economies, the incompetence in mapping our digital future and investments as well as the recent massive flood disaster causing nearly 50 deaths and more than RM20 billion in property damage. Malaysia’s ranking in the Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index has continued to decline compared to our neighbours and is not helped by the unexplained controversy surrounding the extraordinary wealth of the head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The questioning of motives of non-Muslims volunteers helping and giving aid to Muslim flood victims is most regrettable. Fortunately, Malays and Muslims have come out to condemn such extremism giving hope for a Malaysia that is open-minded, moderate and tolerant.

The recent High Court decision that vernacular schools are constitutional is important in ensuring that the legitimate rights of non-Malays are part and parcel of the social contract that gave independence and led to the formation of Malaysia. Whilst this may not put a stop to extremists and racists trying to burn down the Federal Constitution, it is ordinary Malaysians regardless of race religion and background that will ultimately prevail in defeating them.

Malaysians coming together in the recent flood disaster to help each other is encouraging and reminds us that we belong to one big Malaysian family, that is not artificially manipulated for political purposes. Let us celebrate our differences that make Malaysia unique. Unity in diversity will bring about greater economic progress, permit everyone to realise their potential and make the dreams of our young come true.

Lim Guan Eng DAP Secretary-General & MP for Bagan

