Azam Baki should resign as MACC Chief Commissioner if he is not prepared to appear before the Parliamentary Special Select Committee for Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department to explain the serious allegations against him which compromised national anti-corruption efforts

After causing two infamies to Malaysia, turning the country into a kleptocracy and opening an international conference as a convicted criminal for corruption, there is an attempt to score a triple infamy to Malaysia by suddenly appearing like a white knight in shining armour vying to be the country’s leading crusader against corruption in Malaysia.

Ensuring that Malaysia is an honest and non-corrupt country and acknowledged worldwide as among the top 30 countries regarded as least corrupt is serious business, and I will not be part of a charade so that someone could score triple infamy of corruption to Malaysia.

We are in the new year of 2022 but Malaysians are still grappling with the problem of corruption from last year.

One outstanding problem concerning integrity and corruption from last year concerns the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Azam Baki.

In fact, Azam should have volunteered to appear before the Parliamentary Special Select Committee for Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department to set a good example for all public servants.

The continued silence of the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri, on the allegations against Azamm is most troubling.

Is the Prime Minister going to raise the issue at the next Cabinet meeting?

Will there be a Cabinet meeting this Wednesday? If not, why was not a Cabinet meeting scheduled for January 5 as the Prime Minister had recalled all Ministers holidaying overseas to return because of the floods in the country?

Since we are on the subject, is there any Minister who did not return overseas and continued his or her holidays abroad despite the Prime Minister’s directive and who are they?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Monday, 3rd January 2022