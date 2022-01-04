If Azam is not prepared to appear before the Parliamentary SSC on Agencies in the PM’s Department, Ismail Sabri should terminate Azam’s appointment as MACC Chief Commissioner and take immediate steps to transfer the MACC from the PM’s Department to Parliament

If Azam Baki is not prepared to appear before the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on the Agencies in the Prime Minister’s Department on the serious allegations which had been made against him two months ago, the Prime Minister Ismail Sabri should terminate Azam’s appointment as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner and take immediate steps to transfer the MACC from the PM’s Department to Parliament.

Ismail Sabri should present this proposal for Cabinet approval at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow – or will there be no Cabinet meeting tomorrow?

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s silence for over two months on an issue concerning the accountability, transparency and integrity of MACC and its officers is a “black mark” on the Ismail Sabri government, highlighting not only its lack of seriousness in the fight against corruption but a weak government where the Prime Minister and the Ministers are afraid of the public officers.

Is this because of the MACC may have considerable evidence on the lack of integrity of the Ministers?

Azam should publicly explain why he is afraid of appearing before the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Agencies in the Prime Minister’s Department in response to the allegations which had been made against him affecting the commitment to integrity?

Time is long overdue to transfer the MACC out of the agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department to be directly responsible to Parliament, which is a major step towards restoring public trust and confidence in the MACC as a meaningful instrument to fight corruption.

With this transfer, there can be a Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Corruption and Abuses of Power to oversee the work of MACC.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Tuesday, 4th January 2022