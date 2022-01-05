DAP Sarawak will be conducting its State Ordinary Convention on Jan 16

The DAP Sarawak will be conducting its State Ordinary Convention on Jan 16.

The DAP Sarawak Publicity in a press statement said the State Ordinary Convention will be held at Hoi Tin Lau Restaurant Kuching , at L1-A1, Lot. 19923, Blk 11, Jalan Stutong Baru here at 9a.m.

The official notice of the State Ordinary Convention has been issued to qualified party members to attend the meeting.

All the DAP branch delegates and members were called to actively participate in the re-election of DAP State Committee by bringing along their IC and to speak on the resolution by attending the meeting.

Those members have yet to receive the notice are urged to call DAP Hotline 011-51337308 for registration.

The DAP Sarawak urged all the DAP members who will be attending the State Ordinary Convention to adhere to the SOP to ensure that the meeting is conducted smoothly.

DAP Sarawak

Media statement by DAP Sarawak in Kuching on Wednesday, 5th January 2022