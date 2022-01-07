Urge the government to include the case of MACC chief commissioner into the special parliament sitting on 20 January 2022

As a member of parliament, I welcome the decision of the government to convene a special parliament sitting on 20 January 2022 to debate on the flood management issues.

It is of grave importance and in the public interest that Parliament convenes an urgent special sitting on flood management measures and policies, in the light of the recent deadly floods.

However, it is also an equally and compelling reason, in the public interest, that the Special Parliamentary sitting debate the matter of the MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki on his public admissions of his direct or beneficial ownership of millions of ringgit of stocks and shares in KDEB.

The MACC Commissioner is a very senior public official and various possible transgressions has been highlighted in the media, which warrants a Parliamentary debate, as public confidence in MACC is seriously at stake.

I would urge the Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and his cabinet to consider this proposal as part of the agendas in the coming special parliament sitting.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim DAP Deputy Secretary-General & MP for Seputeh

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 7th January 2022