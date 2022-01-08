DAP Kuala Lumpur’s legal team offers its service to Lalitha on a pro bono basis to defend her case in the court of law

It was reported that MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki has initiated legal proceedings for defamation against the whistleblower, Lalitha Kunaratnam, who first published Azam having owned shares in two listed companies. Azam is demanding RM10 million and a public apology from Lalitha.



DAP Kuala Lumpur’s legal team offers its service to Lalitha on a pro bono basis to defend her case in the court of law.

Azam should not have issued the letter of demand in the first place. He should have asked for full investigation into the alleged conflict of interest accusation against him.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur Saturday, 8th January 2022