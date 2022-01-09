Why is Azam Baki not prepared to volunteer to appear before the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Agencies in the Prime Minister’s Department to clear himself of conflict-of-interest allegations?

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri said in Kota Marudu yesterday that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating the conflict-of-interest allegations into the MACC Chief Commissioner, Azam Baki.

Is this the correct information supplied to the Prime Minister?

If so, this present a very surreal scenario in the MACC – who is leading the MACC investigation against the Chief Commissioner Azam Baki?

So long as the Prime Minister and the MACC cannot throw light on this issue, the Malaysian public are entitled to question the veracity of this information.

The joint statement today by the three MACC deputy commissioners, declaring their support for Azam Baki and dismissing the conflict-of-interest allegations against Azam as “motivated by politics of revenge to discredit MACC’s image and credibility” is ill-advised and most extraordinary?

Does the joint statement by the three MACC deputy commissioners add anything in clearing Azam of the conflict-of-interest allegations?

What is the use of three MACC deputy commissioners to support the leadership of Azam as MACC Chief Commissioner if the whole country thinks otherwise?

Are the three MACC deputy commissioners seriously suggesting that academician Edmund Terence Gomez’s resignation from the MACC Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel was motivated by politics?

Could the three MACC deputy commissioners be clearer and more specific?

The whole Azam-gate controversy would have been resolved if Azam is prepared to volunteer to appear before the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Agencies in the Prime Minister’s Department to clear himself of conflict-of-interest allegations.

Why is Azam not prepared to do so?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 9th January 2022