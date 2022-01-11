Parliament becomes a “national embarrassment” when it meets in Special Session next Thursday when the government refuses to account for its apathy and delayed response at the height of the “once in a century floods disaster” last month when Parliament was sitting and when it now refuses to account for the “once in half-a-century infamy” of the anti-corruption agency

There are no signs that the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri will salvage his premiership from a kakistocracy-in-the-making by securing a Cabinet decision tomorrow to call a special Parliament next week to restore public confidence in the government’s anti-corruption programme and to debate and decide on the report of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Agencies in the Prime Minister’s Department on Azam-gate.

Parliament will become a “national embarrassment” when it meets in Special Session next Thursday when the government refuses to account for its apathy and delayed response at the height of the “once in a century floods disaster” last month when Parliament was meeting and now when it refuses to account to Parliament for the “once in half-a-century infamy” of the anti-corruption agency.

The Special Parliament next Thursday will never be able to redeem the government’s shocking negligence last month in failing to account to Parliament for its apathy and delayed response in the “once in a century floods disaster” where flood victims were forced to the rooftops by raging floodwaters in eight states across the country which left at least 54 dead and two missing and affected over 125,000 people.

Now the government is adding insult to injury and proving itself to be a kakistocracy-in-the-making by refusing to account to Parliament for the “once in half-a-century infamy” of the country’s anti-corruption agency.

Is Malaysia to become a nation of “infamy of infamies’ and suffer more “ infamy of infamies”?

Already, Malaysia suffered two infamies – becoming a kleptocracy and a convicted criminal for corruption opening an international conference.

Are we to suffer more “infamy of infamies” like:

A convicted criminal for corruption appearing like a white knight in shining armour vying to be the country’s leading crusader against corruption and regarded as the “National Pride”;

A relapse of Malaysia into a kleptocracy in the 15th General Election;

A convicted criminal for corruption becoming the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia;

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) forfeiting all public trust and confidence in its fight against corruption;

The worst Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) report for Malaysia.

Patriotic Malaysians worry for Malaysia’s future.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 11th January 2022