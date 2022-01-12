Azam should volunteer to appear before the PSSC on 19th Jan to answer any question on his conflict-of-interest allegation to clear himself of any public doubt about integrity so that Azam-gate could be resolved at the earliest available opportunity

I welcome the meeting of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) on the Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department on January 19, 2020 to discuss MACC Chief Commissioner’s Azam Baki’s share ownership in two public listed companies especially as the Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha had made an error in judgment by writing to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) for consent to allow the PSC to meet.

To ensure that the national furore over Azam-gate could be resolved at the earliest available opportunity, I suggest that Azam should volunteer to appear before the PSCC on 19th January to answer any question on his conflict-of-interest allegations to clear himself of any doubt about the integrity of the MACC Chief Commissioner at the earliest opportunity – as it does not serve any national interest that the worst national crisis of confidence in the MACC about the integrity of the MACC Chief Commissioner should drag on for a single day.

The PSSC should try to table a report on the Azam-gate to the Special Session of Parliament the next day on January 20 on the recent floods disaster.

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri, should also be prepared to convene a Special Parliament to discuss on the Azam-gate on January 21, 2022.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 12th January 2022