Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation should investigate into allegation by Bintulu MP Tiong King Sing that data on daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths were manipulated by “unseen hands”

The Bintulu MP Tiong King Sing had made various attacks on the Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin and the Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah on their handling or mishandling of the two-year Covid-19 pandemic and it is for the duo to defend themselves from the various allegations made against them by the Prime Minister’s special envoy to China.

However, Tiong’s allegation about the integrity of the data on daily new Covid-19 cases and daily Covid-19 fatality numbers and that the data had been manipulated by “unseen hands” cannot be left unresolved, and must be investigated immediately by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation so that the truth can be known.

As there is a Special Parliament next Thursday on January 20, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation should meet immediately to investigate the allegation and submit its report to Parliament next Thursday itself.

The Malaysian public must know whether there is any basis in Tiong’s allegation of manipulation by “unseen hands” of data on Covid-19 daily new cases and daily fatality numbers, and if so, all the actual facts of the case.

Tiong, Khairy and Noor Hisham should be summoned by the Parliamentary Special Committee on Health, Science and Innovation to testify on the issue before the Special Parliament on Thursday.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 13th January 2022