Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani should explain why the police is probing Kulai MP over four-year social media post – whether this is a reflection of police inefficiency or abuse of power under Ismail Sabri government

The Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani should explain why the police is investigating the Kulai Member of Parliament Teo Nie Ching over a four-year social media post in April 2017 – whether this is a reflection of police inefficiency or abuse of power under Ismail Sabri government.

The social media post was originally by activist-artist Fahmi Reza and she had shared it on her official Facebook along with the caption “pertahankan kebebasan berekspresi, kebebasan bersatire” (defend the freedom to express, freedom to be satirical).

The police had informed Nie Ching that her probe was being conducted under Section 504 of the Penal Code (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace) and under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (improper use of network facilities or network service etc).

Hasn’t the police better things to do?

I fully endorse the statement of the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) that the enforcement authorities should not be used to harass dissenters and that the police should focus on combating crime and not be a political tool to intimidate or harass the public, especially parliamentarians, for speaking their mind.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 13th January 2022