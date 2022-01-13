DAP will not support the controversial amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342)

DAP will not support the controversial amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) that proposes to increase the fines for failing to comply with COVID-19 SOPs. Even though the bill to be presented in the coming March session of Parliament will maintain the maximum fine for individuals to RM1,000 for individuals but to halve the maximum compound fine for companies from RM1 million to RM500,000. Currently, all compound fines issued under the Act are subject to a RM1,000 cap.

PH has earlier decided not to support Act 342 due to the controversial increase in fines, suggesting that companies that continue to defy and breach the SOPs be closed down instead. Individuals and companies have suffered enough and should not be burdened under the current economic recession with heavier fines subject to the discretion of the government.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 13th January 2022