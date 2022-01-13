Probe against Teo Nie Ching: Is the police trying to tell us, the alleged offence wasn’t an offence in April 2017, but it is an offence in January 2022?

The Police Investigation against DAP MP for Kulai, Teo Nie Ching, is ridiculous and a clear intimitation. DAPSY calls on the IGP to immediately drop the investigation and stop being a political tool of the filing government.

The investigation was based on a social media post was originally by activist-artist Fahmi Reza, along with the caption “pertahankan kebebasan berekspresi, kebebasan bersatire” (defend the freedom to express, freedom to be satirical).

The investigation does not make sense. The alleged offence happened in April 2017, which is almost 5 years before. If any police report was made in 2017, why did the police wait for 5 years to commence their investigation? A clear answer to this is there is no merits on the initial police report made!

Or the police is trying to tell us, the alleged offence wasn’t an offence in April 2017, but it is an offence in January 2022?

5 years is a long time in any crime investigation. We have had 4 Prime Ministers since then. It would be disastrous to the nation if the police takes such a long time for action in for genuine criminal case.

We can only conclude that the investigation against Teo Nie Ching is in bad faith, frivolous and totally irrelevant. The investigation should be dropped immediately.

Jenny Choy Tsi Jen DAPSY NATIONAL VICE CHAIRPERSON & SA FOR CANNING

Media statement by Jenny Choy Tsi Jen in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 13th January 2022