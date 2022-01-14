Azam Baki could be jailed for contempt of Parliament if he defies the parliamentary subpoena to appear before the Parliamentary Select Committee on the Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department on January 19 to clear himself of conflict-of-interest allegations

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Azam Baki could be jailed for contempt of Parliament if he defies the parliamentary subpoena to appear before the Parliamentary Select Committee on the Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department on January 19 to clear himself of the conflict-of-interest allegations.

Azam was foolishly wrong when he said he was responsible only to the MACC Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) when he owes a higher responsibility to Parliament and the people of Malaysia to be honest and upright as MACC Chief Commissioner.

Azam should not test the powers of Parliament to punish him for parliamentary contempt if he defies the PSCC on the Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department’s subpoena to appear before it next Wednesday to clear himself of the conflict-of-interest allegations.

The Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952 is very clear that Parliament can punish Azam for contempt if he defies the PSCC on the Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department’s subpoena to appear before it next Wednesday.

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri had said the MACC has started its investigation into Azam’s case, but there is thunderous silence as to who in MACC is heading the investigations.

Why is the MACC so secretive about this information?

I have said that the whole Azam-gate controversy would have been resolved if Azam is prepared to volunteer to appear before the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Agencies in the Prime Minister’s Department to clear himself of conflict-of-interest allegations.

Why is Azam not prepared to do so?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 14th January 2022