Eliminate political frogs with the anti-hopping law so that politics can be cleaned up to work for the people

Malaysia has been severely damaged by the failure of the Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s government to rein in the twin national crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession. The people have been further inundated with the recent national flood disaster causing at least 54 dead and RM20 billion in economic losses as well as the share shenanigans surrounding the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki.

In terms of optics, the Federal government is barely functioning with public attention focused on the developing news happening daily surrounding the shares trading of Azam Baki’s brother in wrongfully using Azam’s account by proxy. For Azam Baki allowing his share trading account to be misused as a proxy for his younger brother is not just an offence under Section 25A of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (Sicda), which is punishable with a fine of up to RM3 million or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

Azam has also contravened the abuse of power provisions under the Penal Code and MACC Act. How can Malaysia inspire investor confidence in the commitment to curb corruption and promote transparency when the chief enforcer against corruption is now perceived as the lawbreaker? This scandal has dismayed many Malaysians at the refusal of the government to act forcefully against Azam because the politicians in power are acting for their own interests instead of the rakyat.

Appointing politicians in exchange for political support, especially to encourage party hopping, and not professionals to the Board of Directors of Government Linked Corporations have shown to benefit only the party-hopping MP and not the country or the GLC in terms of higher profits. To prevent the rakyat despairing of hope, politics must work for the people and not for the benefit of the politicians.

That is why PH signed the Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with the Prime Minister to eliminate political frogs with the Anti-Hopping Law by March 2022 in Parliament so that politics can be cleaned up to work for the people. Should this not be enacted as agreed to then the MOU will be broken by a Prime Minister who breaks his promises given in writing and clearly proven to be a leader without any credibility and integrity.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Speech by Lim Guan Eng during the DAP National Leadership Retreat in Bangi on Thursday, 13th January 2022