DAP takes seriously the conduct, character and integrity of its elected representatives

I have contacted YB Terence Naidu, the Pasir Pedamar State Assemblyman this evening and confirmed that he was arrested and detained by the police on Thursday ( 13th January, 2022) night at a pub in Bandar Perai Jaya, Penang.

He has since been released on police bail this evening.

He has been asked to submit a written report on the incident so that the DAP Perak State leadership and the DAP National leadership can be informed of the factual situation accordingly.

I would like to assure the public that DAP takes seriously the conduct, character and integrity of its elected representatives and that they should be exemplary in their ways as people who have been entrusted by the people to lead them.

Nga Kor Ming DAP Perak Chairman

Media statement by Nga Kor Ming in Ipoh on Friday, 14th January 2022