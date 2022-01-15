Malaysians have now more confidence in the independence of the judiciary after the dark period when there is grave doubt about the independence of the judiciary

I welcome the statement by the Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat reaffirming the important principle of the independence of the judiciary in Malaysia.

Malaysians have now more confidence in the independence of the judiciary after the dark period when there is grave doubt about the independence of the judiciary in Malaysia.

Recently, the judiciary had acquitted itself well on this score on a number of cases.

Steps must be taken to strengthen the principle of the independence of the judiciary as in excluding any executive influence in the appointment and promotion of judges.

This will be one important measure for the country to buck up after half-a-century of decline to fulfil the aspiration of Bapa Malaysia Tunku Abdul Rahman for Malaysia to become “a haven of peace, harmony and happiness” and “a beacon of light in a difficult and distracted world”.

During a press conference held on the sidelines of the 2022 Legal Year at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya yesterday, Tengku Maimun emphatically denied that she or her colleagues have ever been approached by any quarters for any alleged judicial interference, referring in particular to the former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s allegation of attempted judicial interference.

Muhyddin had said during a televised speech on August 4 last year that some people wanted him to interfere in court proceedings.

The then embattled prime minister Muhyiddin claimed that his critics were “uncomfortable” with him because he refused to accede to their demands, including interfering with the courts.

He said that there were appeals for him to interfere in court matters to free several individuals who were being charged with criminal acts. However, he did not name these individuals.

Tengku Maimun stressed that judges decide based on evidence and “we cannot get away from that core principle”.

She said: “What I can say is nobody contacted me, nor others here, to seek help (in court cases).”

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 15th January 2022