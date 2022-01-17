PM and Hamzah pays heed to Rohana’s tragedy, but what about the others?

There are countless tragic encounters and experiences every stateless person goes through while living in Malaysia. While I am glad for Rohana Abdullah as her plight has drawn the attention of Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin and even the Prime Minister, the question is how about other stateless children facing very similar tragic and not to mention traumatic experiences ? When will their predicament be finally heard?

If Ismail Sabri and Hamzah Zainuddin are serious about ending the suffering and tragedy of Rohana, they should be equally committed to assist other stateless children in Malaysia and acknowledge the policy gaps in this area.

It has been my proposal to the Government that: –

all stateless children whose father is a Malaysian shall be given Malaysian citizenship by producing their DNA test report; and all stateless children legally adopted by Malaysian parents should also be given Malaysian citizenship.

Can all stateless persons in the country trust the Keluarga Malaysia Government to find a permanent solution to end their misery? Or they need to wait for their time to get media exposure before they receive calls from the Prime Ministers and the assurance of Home Minister?

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 17th January 2022