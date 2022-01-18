Is Azam Baki living in ‘dreamland”?

Azam Baki has just welcomed the Security Commission statement that it had concluded its enquiry into his shareholding and is unable to conclusively establish that a breach under section 25(4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (SICDA) and pledging that he will “continue my responsibility as the Chief Commissioner of MACC to fight corruption without fear or favour”.

Is Azam Baki living in dreamland?

Is he unaware that his refusal to appear before the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSCC) on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department have made Malaysians wonder whether he is fit to be MACC Chief Commissioner “to fight corruption without fear or favour”?

Is he now prepared to appear before the PSCC tomorrow to clear himself of conflict-of-interest allegations?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 18th January 2022