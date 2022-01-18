Thaipusam Day Message by DAP Secretary-General and MP for Bagan Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on 18.1.2022.

DAP wishes every Hindu a safe and successful Thaipusam celebration. This celebration is an expression of the diversity in Malaysia and acknowledged by the Federal Constitution. This year’s Thaipusam celebrations remain subdued under economic recession and high prices of essential commodities as well as the threat of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and SOPs.

These failures to rein in both the economic and public health crisis underline how far Malaysia still has to go to restore our customary lifestyle and normal business practices. The economic losses from the failed total lockdowns have caused economic losses of more than RM500 billion.

The incompetent handling of the series of flood disasters in Peninsular Malaysia has resulted in the loss of more than 54 lives and RM20 billion in economic losses. There needs to be a reform of the present crisis management at a national perspective to decentralisation at a local level.

Malaysia is fortunate to be spared from natural disasters such as earthquakes, typhoons or volcanic eruptions. And yet the inability to cope with recurrent flooding has resulted in the loss of public confidence that there is good governance.

Relying on those who have failed will only cause Malaysians to suffer more. Malaysians must be bold enough to bring changes to make their lives better and avoid more disasters from happening.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Thaipusam Day Message by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 18th January 2022