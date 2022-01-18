Call upon Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to respond to the allegations he made

Did Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin lodge a report with the police or MACC over allegations he made that certain quarters had demanded that he interfere in court matters to free several individuals who were being prosecuted for certain criminal offences when he was Prime Minister?

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said he did not entertain the said demands.

Section 25(1) of the MACC Act states “any person to whom any gratification is given, promised, or offered, in contravention of any provision of this Act, shall report such gift, promise or offer together with the name, if known, of the person who gave, promised or offered such gratification to the nearest officer of the Commission or police officer.”

Section 25(2) then states “Any person who fails to comply with subsection (1) commits an offence and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand ringgit or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or to both.”

Gratification is broadly defined in section 3 of the Act to include favours of any description and section 23 deals with offences of using office or position for gratification.

Would it not appear from the above and from what Tan Sri said, that a report has to be lodged over the matter under section 25(1) of the Act?

The allegations made by Tan Sri Muhyiddin are serious in nature. The allegations were carried extensively in the press. It is a matter of great public interest and must be dealt with in accordance with law.

I call upon Tan Sri to respond. Did he lodge a report and if he did, did he state the names of those he alleged approached him?

If he did not, then he should explain why not.

Gobind Singh Deo MP for Puchong

Media statement by Gobind Singh Deo in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 18th January 2022