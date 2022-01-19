How many Ministers agree with Azam Baki that the MACC Chief Commissioner has been declared innocent by the Securities Commission of committing any offence against the law?

There is a simple test of comprehension in Malaysia today – how may Ministers agree with Azam Baki that the MACC Chief Commissioner has been declared innocent by the Securities Commission of committing any offence against the law?

If the majority of the Cabinet believes that the Securities Commission had not declared Azam Baki innocent but left the question open and unanswered as the Securities Commission is unable to “conclusively establish that a breach under section 25(4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (SICDA) had occurred”, then only one option is open: the Cabinet and the least it should do is to ask Azam to go on leave as MACC Chief Commissioner until the question whether he had breached the law had been answered one way or another by other investigative agencies including the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Only an imbecile will regard the Securities Commission statement as fully clearing Azam of any breach of the law and a declaration that Azam is therefore innocent.

If the Cabinet does nothing, which means the Cabinet agrees that the Securities Commission statement is a statement declaring Azam is innocent, Malaysians are entitled to regard the present Cabinet comprise Ministers of low intellectual standards and powers of comprehension and is the worst Cabinet in Malaysian history under nine Prime Ministers.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 19th January 2022