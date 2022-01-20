Ismail Sabri is the most slow-witted Prime Minister and surrounded by the worst advisers in the nation’s history but is he seriously suggesting that Azam is presently the best example of integrity and accountability in the public service?

After I sat through the Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s presentation of the recent floods disasters in the Special Session of Parliament this morning, I was seized by two thoughts:

Firstly, complete absence of reference to “climate change” as an important factor in the recent “once-in-a-century” floods disasters, which was one of the two factors which caused them – the other being man-made conditions like corruption, abuses of power and sheer incompetence pre-and-post the floods disasters.

Secondly, we have the ninth Prime Minister who is always several steps behind events, when he should be more prescient, more proactive and on top of events than reactive to or trodden by events.

Ismail Sabri should be making a Ministerial Statement in Parliament at the height of the floods disasters on Dec. 20, but he failed to do although Parliament was still in session. Today he should be leading with a Ministerial statement in a Special Parliament on how the Government is resolving the worst crisis of confidence on the anti-corruption agency in the nation’s history, as the MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki has lost all authority, credibility and legitimacy to be the leader of MACC.

If the Prime Minister will conduct an opinion poll, he will get confirmation that this is so.

By asking Malaysians to accept the decision of the Securities Commission’s decision on Azam, Ismail wants Malaysians to be like the Cabinet Ministers to be like the proverbial three monkeys who have eyes that see not, ears that hear not and mouths that speak not.

To Ismail, let me say that this is not the Malaysia we want to have – as we want to see the end of kleptocracy and kakistocracy in Malaysia.

Ismail Sabri is the most slow-witted Prime Minister and surrounded by the worst advisers in the nation’s history, but is he seriously suggesting that Azam is presently the best example of integrity and accountability in the public service?

Ismail Sabri should ask Azam to resign or go on leave and appoint a Royal Commission of Inquiry to investigate into MACC and the Securities Commission with regard to Azam’s case.

Alternatively, he should convene a Special Parliament next week to decide on whether Azam is fit to continue as MACC Chief Commissioner.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 20th January 2022