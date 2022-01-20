Urgent request to the Sarawak River Board to open the floodgates of the Sarawak River Barrage to discharge the excess water from the Sarawak River

I have today forwarded an urgent request to the Sarawak River Board to open the floodgates of the Sarawak River Barrage to discharge the excess water from the Sarawak River.

According to the observation of the shopkeepers and residents in and around the Main Bazaar and Kuching Central Business District, the water level of the Sarawak River today is exceptionally high.

Given the regular pattern of heavy downpour in the evenings throughout the last few weeks, the residents and shopkeepers in the area have called up requesting for the Sarawak River Barrage Management team to act quickly so as to avoid possible flood in the area.

We hope the Sarawak River Barrage Management team can keep a watchful eye on the water level of the Sarawak River. We do not want a repeat of the 2003 and 2004 severe flood in Kuching.

As the meteorology department have forewarned about the continuous rains for the whole week, the Sarawak River Barrage Management Board should constantly keep a vigilant lookout to keep the water level low so that there is excess capacity to contain more rain water in case of heavy

downpour coinciding with high tide.

Do not wait for flood to occur then act.

Chong Chieng Jen MP for Stampin & SA for Padungan

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Thursday, 20th January 2022