Call upon the GPS to enact Anti-hopping Law so as to preserve and defend the sanctity of democracy in the State

With the confirmation by Wan Junaidi that the Government shall table the Anti-Hopping Law in the coming March 2022 Parliament sitting, the single most important purpose of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Pakatan and the Government seems likely to be achieved.

When the elected PH Government was toppled in the Sheraton Move, many were disappointed. Party-hopping was seen as the single most important factor that made such coup possible. Those who voted for change were not only disappointed, but felt disillusioned and lost confidence in our democracy. To them, there is no point to vote anymore because those who were elected can then use the people’s mandate to self-enrich by hopping from party to party. The effect of this party-hopping has also caused political instability in the country.

With the advent of this Anti-hopping Law, it will put an end to such unprincipled and abuse of our electoral process. More importantly, this will restore public confidence in our democracy, reassuring them that the person whom the people voted can no longer switch party to the highest bidder.

The Anti-hopping Law is now a possibility because:

The specific demand by the Pakatan Harapan for the law provided in the MOU; Ismail Sabri is in a precarious position as the Prime Minister and can be toppled any time.

In Sarawak, we call upon the GPS to also enact such Anti-hopping Law so as to preserve and defend the sanctity of democracy in the State.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Sarawak Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Friday, 21st January 2022