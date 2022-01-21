Have we got a “lawless” MACC Chief Commissioner who is subject to no law of the land, not even MACC Act 2009, and also not answerable to Parliament?

Have Malaysians got a “lawless” Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner, who is subject to no law of the land, not even to the MACC Act 2009, and also not even answerable to Parliament?

This is what the MACC Chief Commissioner, Azam Baki is behaving ever since serious conflict-of-interest allegations were made against him, in particular after academician Edmund Terence Gomez resigned as a member of MACC’s Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel at the end of last month.

I would advise Azam Baki to read the MACC Act 2009 thoroughly because Parliament intended to have an independent MACC Chief Commissioner not subject to Executive influence or interference, but never a MACC Chief Commissioner who is above the law, including the MACC Act 2009.

What is most tragic is that the Azam-gate which has been hogging the news for the past three weeks will finally become a test of the effectiveness of the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia, but Ismail Sabri seems either to be blissfully aware or completely impotent to assert the supremacy of the rule of law in Malaysia.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 21st January 2022