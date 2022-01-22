Call on IGP Acryl Sani to ensure that the police facilitate and not supress an anti-corruption demonstration against Azam today or Malaysia will doubly become an international laughing stock

I call on the Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani to ensure that the police facilitate and not suppress the anti-corruption demonstration against Azam Baki today or Malaysia will doubly become an international laughing stock, viz

Firstly, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner, Azam Baki precipitating an anti-corruption demonstration because he has not been able to be the prime example of integrity, probity and accountability in the public service, refusing to comply with the MACC Act 2009 as well as to be answerable to Parliament; and

Secondly, the Police suppressing the anti-corruption demonstration when the police should be facilitating it. In fact, the MACC should be leading such an anti-corruption demonstration in keeping with the objective of the MACC Act 2009 “to promote integrity and accountability” as stated in Section 2 on the “principal objects” of the MACC Act.

Malaysians will like to know where in the world is there an anti-corruption demonstration against the head of the country’s anti-corruption agency – which is a reflection of the parlous state of corruption in the country.

This is unheard-of and simply inconceivable and yet the Malaysian Police is intent on suppressing this anti-corruption demonstration instead of facilitating it.

Malaysia has enough instances where it became the laughing stock of the world – with a convicted criminal on corruption opening an international conference and a convicted criminal on corruption hoping to return in the 15th General Election as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia – both of which make nonsense of the MACC Act 2009 to promote integrity and accountability.

It is time that the Malaysian Police should transform itself from an instrument of state repression and to be the guardian of democracy, human rights and an anti-corruption campaign.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Saturday, 22nd January 2022