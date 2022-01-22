“ Tangkap Azam Baki” demonstration today reignited hope that Malaysia need not be on the trajectory of decline in past half-a-century and that Malaysia can recover and rise again to become a world-class great nation

Firstly, I want to congratulate the Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani for the police facilitating and not suppressing the anti-corruption demonstration against Azam Baki today for it proved that the Malaysian Police can transform itself from an instrument of state repression to be the guardian of democracy, human rights and anti-corruption campaigns.

Secondly, I want to equally congratulate the youths of Malaysia, regardless of race, religion or politics who could unite on an anti-corruption platform to peacefully articulate national aspirations for a clean, honest and efficient government which upholds integrity, probity and accountability.

In fact, I believe the “Tangkap Azam Baki” demonstration, which reignited hope that Malaysia need not be on the trajectory of decline in the past half-a-century, losing out to one nation after another, and that Malaysia can recover and rise again to become a world-class great nation.

It is one of three critical national events in the last four years – the first being the 14th General Election of May 9, 2018 which ended UMNO political hegemony and the second the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and the Pakatan Harapan leaders on Sept. 134, 2021. The third is the “Tangkap Azam Baki” demonstration which united all idealistic and patriotic Malaysians youths on 22nd January 2022.

This is in contrast to the three most odious and infamous events in Malaysian history in the past four years – the shameless Sheraton Move conspiracy on 23rd February 2020 which undemocratically, unconstitutionally and illegitimately toppled an elected government with a mandate of five years and returned Malaysia to the trajectory towards a kleptocracy, kakistocrfacy and a failed state; the Emergency declared on 11th January 2021 allegedly to combat the Covid-19 pandemic but really to prop up the Muhyiddin backdoor government and the Special Parliament on January 20, 2022 which neither offered a satisfactory explanation for the “once-in-a-century” floods disasters in December 2021 nor dealt with the No. 1 national crisis of the day, the Azam-gate.

Azam Baki should immediately resign as MACC Chief Commissioner whatever the facts of the case (and Azam Baki has refused to allow these facts to surface by appearing before the Parliamentary Special Select Committees and other committees), as he has lost the confidence of the people to have the integrity, probity and accountability to be the MACC Chief Commissioner.

Or does Azam want to wait until the “Tangkap Azam Baki” is duplicated all over Malaysia?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Saturday, 22nd January 2022