A vindictive and petty MACC as revealed by Sivarasa is completely obnoxious and unacceptable and Ismail Sabri must put a stop to the MACC from embarking on personal vendetta against Sivarasa for speaking up in Parliament on Azam-gate

A vindictive and petty Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as revealed by PKR Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh, R. Sivarasa is completely obnoxious and unacceptable and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri must put a stop to the MACC from embarking on personal vendetta against Sivarasa for speaking up in Parliament on Azam-gate.

Sivarasa claimed the MACC is taking reprisal action against his service centre after he raised the issue of MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki’s share ownership in the Dewan Rakyat.

Sivarasa revealed that his service centre manager KR Naveen, who is also his nephew, was summoned by the MACC last Friday (Jan 21) and was informed that he will be charged with a corruption offence over an incident four years ago

He said: “This so-called corruption offence is arising out of events in August/September 2017. In August, I had publicly raised with the Immigration Department the issue of how a Bangladeshi businessman named Monomiah Siddikur Rahman was corruptly obtaining permits for Bangladeshi workers as cleaners and staff in hotels by using fabricated documents and asking the Immigration director-general to investigate and take action.

“Suddenly on Sept 21, 2017, three of my service centre staff Naveen, Joshua Kalaisevan and Nico Kam were arrested by the MACC, remanded for four days and investigated for an alleged offence that they were trying to solicit money from Monomiah in return for dropping the issue.”

Sivarasa maintained that the allegation was false, malicious and without basis.

Why was the case resurrected after four and a half years?

Ismail Sabri should ensure that the MACC is not used to pursue a “personal vendetta” against Sivarasa for raising the issue of Azam Baki’s ownership of shares in Parliament on Dec. 4, 2021.

I suggest that Sivarasa lodge a report with the Parliamentary Committee of Privileges concerning this MACC “personal vendetta” against him for raising Azam Baki’s shareholding in Parliament on the MACC as it is an infringement of the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952 where an offender can be jailed by Parliament if a person guilty of contempt of Parliament failed to purge himself of the contempt.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 24th January 2022