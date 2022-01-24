How many more opposition MPs and leaders will MACC persecute as an act of reprisal and revenge for pursuing Azam Baki’s lies that his shares trading account was operated through his brother by proxy merely to cover up Azam’s unexplained wealth and extraordinary share trading involving millions of Ringgit?

How many more Opposition MPs and leaders will Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission(MACC) persecute as an act of reprisal and revenge for pursuing MACC chief Azam Baki’s lies that his shares trading account was operated through his brother by proxy merely to cover up Azam’s unexplained wealth and extraordinary share trading involving millions of Ringgit?

This follows PKR Sungai Buloh MP R Sivarasa’s rather serious allegations that MACC is taking reprisal action against his service centre manager and nephew over investigations that were concluded 4 years ago, but were revived after Sivarasa raised the issue of Azam’s share ownership in the Dewan Rakyat. Since many Opposition MPs had also raised the Azam shares shenanigans in Parliament, does that mean they can expect to be hounded and framed up with trump-up charges by the MACC?

I can empathise the agony of Siva’s nephew must be going through since I have been a victim of MACC’s politically-motivated corruption charges by being charged over investigations that were also concluded 4 years ago even though not a single cent of gratification was found in my possession or in my bank account. Siva must feel bad for his nephew, which is similar to my wife being charged for legal earnings as a lawyer that was fully and properly accounted for and had also paid tax.

Malaysia is earning a disreputable image of the top graft-buster in the country being embroiled with corruption or abuse of power allegations. Azam has been caught lying by the Securities Commission that revealed Azam’s shares trading account was solely operated by Azam and not as a proxy by Azam’s brother. Unfortunately, Azam has refused to explain his lie nor his source of wealth that he can afford to conduct shares trading amounting to millions of ringgit, but persisted to insist that the SC had cleared him of any wrongdoing when this is not the case.

Instead of protecting whistle-blowers MACC is betraying themselves by persecuting them. MACC is sadly mistaken if they are deceived into believing that opposition MPs will bow and back down from seeking the truth of Azam’s mysterious share ownership. Opposition MPs will not desist but persist to get to the bottom of the truth.

Azam will save whatever is left of his disappearing reputation by going on leave whilst an independent panel of investigators look into his case. Further, MACC will salvage their diminished credibility and integrity by stopping irresponsible and unethical baseless action against Opposition MPs doing their job to expose wrongdoing and corruption.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 24th January 2022