Thaipusam show of unity must be recognised by the government

This Thaipusam, one story of selflessness touched the hearts of many Malaysians.

Two devotees Marie Puspan and her daughter Naroshini Annaselam helped deliver a baby of Lidawati Zakaria , 39, after witnessing her in distress as the truck she was in was caught in the massive traffic jam.

Naroshini even used her kurti top to help deliver the baby. The mother and baby are now safe, in what a pure show of harmony and unity among our people. We should be proud.

As there has been a lot of effort to break us as a people, apart, and use race and religion to split us, but the true spirit of humanity always prevails.

Hence, I implore that the government officially recognise the selfless acts of both mother and daughter, who put the interest of another Malaysian in distress over everything else.

The government must look to this example when calling for Malaysians to unite and build closer relationships among each other. Our diversity has been our strength for so many years, it must be protected and enhanced.

We must adopt the Malaysian First concept and it must be ingrained in our children from the time they start schooling. This must start in every school.

I hope that the government publicly acknowledge both mother and daughter, give them an award and recognise them as figures of unity in the country.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Monday, 24th January 2022