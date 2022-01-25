Ismail Sabri should extend for another 6 months the bank loan moratorium and interest waivers expiring by end February 2022

DAP urges Prime Minister Ismail Sabri to extend for another 6 months the bank loan moratorium and interest waivers expiring in 2 batches either at the end of January or February 2022. Many complaints have been received of poor business sentiments and economic conditions coupled with rising prices.

Even though the Department of Statistics reported that annual inflation rose by 2.5% in 2021 as compared to 1.2 % deflation experienced in 2020, the reality on the ground is much higher rising prices, especially food. DOS reported that the consumer price index (CPI) for Dec 2021 shot up 3.2% compared to the same month in 2020, surpassing the average monthly CPI inflation rate over the past decade (2011-2021) of 1.9 percent.

Even DOS admitted that the CPI rise was partly driven by higher prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, particularly chicken, cooking oil and vegetables. An extension of the bank loan moratorium and interest rate waivers by 6 months will help to save lives and livelihood. The banking industry can afford to carry the burden when they were estimated to record RM20 billion in profit after taxes for 2021 despite bearing the cost of the previous interest rate waivers and bank loan moratorium last year.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 25th January 2022