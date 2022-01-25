Abdul Khalim must be thinking of his cat at home

Kelantan state Forestry Department director Abdul Khalim Abu Samah must be dreaming of his cat at home when he told the press that, “based on expert research, areas that have been deforested are actually good for the tiger population”.

According to The National Geographic, “Eighty percent of Earth’s land animals and plants live in forests, and deforestation threatens species including the Sumatran tiger (and other animals)” (https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/article/deforestation/)”.

Meanwhile, the World Wildlife Fund states “Tigers are found in diverse habitats: rain forests, grasslands, savannas and mangrove swamps. Unfortunately, 93% of historical tiger lands have disappeared primarily because of expanding human activity. Saving tigers means saving forests that are vital to the health of the planet.” (https://www.worldwildlife.org/stories/where-do-tigers-live-and-other-tiger-facts#:~:text=Tigers%20are%20found%20in%20amazingly,the%20health%20of%20the%20planet.)”.

Abdul Khalim’s hypothesis faces an onslaught of criticism from the public and Malaysia will become a laughing stock to the whole world again if he is unrefuted by the government or the ministry involved.

Abdul Khalim has only two options now, he either produces the expert research that claims deforestation is good for tiger habitat or, he retracts the claim and apologies.

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 25th January 2022