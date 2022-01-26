Johore voters must be clear about the direction of their future as there may be 280 to 300 candidates vying for election in the Johore state general election

In Sabah general election in September 2020, there were 447 candidates vying for 73 state assembly seats in Sabah or a ratio of 6.1 candidates to one seat.

In the Malacca state general election in November 2021, 112 candidates vied for 29 state assembly seats in Malacca or a ratio of four candidates to one seat.

In the Sarawak state general election in December 2021, 349 candidates vied for 82 seats for Sarawak or a ratio of 4.3 candidates to one seat.

Malaysia is in the most chaotic and confused political state, and many think this is time for them to time for them to act and for soldiers of fortune to believe they have an opportunity to strike gold.

In the Sabah general election, a total of 275 out of the 447 candidates or 61.5% who contested in the Sabah State Election lost their deposits after failing to garner the requisite one eighth or 12.5 percent of the total votes counted.

In the Malacca general election, a total of 33 of the 112 candidates or 29.5% of the candidates in the Melaka state election lost their deposits, including all the 22 independent candidates.

In Sarawak, a total of 169 of the 349 candidates or 47.1% of the candidates in the Sarawak state general elections lost their deposits.

Many political parties have been formed or expanded recently but how many of them are by people of intense beliefs and ideals, and who are prepared to but national and state vision above personal interests?

Time will tell but I believe that “political frogs” and “political poachers” do not belong to those who are prepared to put national interest above self-interests and do not belong to those with intense beliefs and ideals and vision.

Maximum efforts must be made to cut down the number of candidates in the Johore state general election so that the choice before the voters of Johore is clear, as there is no purpose to be like political parties which fielded double-digit number of candidates but lose deposits on all their candidates or fielded over seventy candidates but over 90 per cent of its candidates lost their deposits.

UMNO appears to be supremely confident that it will win big in the Johore state general election, and even win with two-thirds State Assembly majority – but that is exactly what the former UMNO Prime Minister Najib Razak thought Barisan Nasional would win even on the evening of the 14th General Election Polling Day on May 9, 2018 when he had actually lost power.

It is obvious that the UMNO “Court Cluster” wants the Johore state general election to be a rehearsal of early 15th General Election possibly in the first half of 2022, but will Malaysians see the return of the kleptocrats to the reins of power and a convicted criminal on corruption as the 10th or 11th Prime Minister of Malaysia?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 26th January 2022