The recent statement by Assistant Minister Francis Harden is not only against the spirit of democracy, but also an insult towards the important role of the tuai rumah who represents the interest and welfare of their people and should not be beholden to any government or even political party.

Recently the assistant Minister was said that it was absurd that community leaders and longhouse chief receive salary if they support the opposition.

Sadly such toxic and oppressive political culture has been plaguing Sarawak all these years where the state government uses their position to instill fear and control over the people especially in the rural areas even when they have been left behind all these years even in most basic of infrastructures.

It is everyone democratic right of the rakyat to keep the government in check , including disagreeing or not supporting the decisions made by the government of the day especially if it is bad or not beneficial for their people.

Their salary should not be used as ransom to control them as such funds are derived from taxpayers funds, not money from any political party.

Fact of the matter, equal allocation should be given to everyone regardless if they are against or supporting the government. After all, funds and resources belong to the rakyat and for the rakyat.

The people should not be punished for their choice of vote. Such culture of “political vindictiveness” must be changed if we want our country to develop and be a proper beacon of democracy.

In the long-term, if there is continued to be unequal allocation, more and more people will be left behind and more importantly, the government of the day cannot be kept accountable especially if they are a bad government in fear of being punished.

That is why I call upon the people to reject such “old politics” and demand for reforms including equal allocations and more importantly a proper election among the villagers for their ruai rumah and community leaders. When community leaders are politically appointed, politicians think they own them and this must change.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Wednesday, 26th January 2022