Ismail Sabri commended for ensuring that Zii Jia and Jin Wei’s problems were resolved, now he must act speedily on the colossal Azam Baki question

I commend the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri for ensuring that the problem of national shuttlers Lee Zii Jia and Goh Jin Wei were speedily resolved with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) lifting of the two-year sanction on them from international tournaments with immediate effect.

The Youth and Sports Minister Ahmad Faizal Azumu should also be recognised for his intervention.

Now, the country and even the world is waiting for Ismail Sabri’s action on the colossal Azam Baki question – as let it not be said that the Malaysian Prime Minister was completely helpless when confronted with one of the most incompetent heads of the country’s anti-corruption agency, one who had created the agency’s greatest crisis of confidence for a month because he was not prepared to be an example of integrity, probity and accountability in the public service.

Since the start of the annual Transparency International (IT) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) series in 1995, Malaysia had never dropped five points in score and 11 points in rank in two consecutive years of the TI CPI as in the TI CPI 2020 and 2021 reports.

How can Azam Baki evade and shirk responsibility for these two TI CPI reports?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Friday, 28th January 2022